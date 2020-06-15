Unwind in the lap of nature in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:37 pm

Mancherial: Everyone enjoys spending time in the midst of nature to beat stress and to recharge, but only a few strive to promote and protect it. P Shyamsundar, SCCL Deputy Manager (Personnel) of Mandamarri Area Limited, not only loves soaking in the nature, but also passionately conducts night camps and trekking at popular tourists spots in the State and across the country.

“Many go to the forests for fun, and they are invariably short trips. But I love to spend time leisurely in the midst of nature and soak in the mood. I chose the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) to fulfill this urge 20 years ago,” Shyamsundar told Telangana Today. YHAI’s objective is to promote various tourism spots by providing accommodation at affordable prices.

The chairman of Bellampalli unit of YHAI has been organising various events including night camping, trekking, cycling and adventure trips at idyllic tourist spots for the past two decades. He covers exotic waterfalls, hillocks and pristine forests in erstwhile Adilabad district, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Uttar Pradesh and many other places in the country.

Shyamsundar says he hosts about 30 programmes a year and around 400 nature lovers and tourists from various parts of the country participate in them. An event usually takes at least four days and some programmes may need 10 days. “A base camp is arranged from where we spend time at nearby waterfalls, natural wonders and go on trekking trips during a tour,” he explained.

The post-graduate in HRD says he gets to meet tourists of all age groups and from different parts of India, besides trekking for about 10 km a day. “It is a wonderful experience to be able to interact with participants and spend time amidst nature,” he says.

On the potential of composite Adilabad’s tourist spots, Shyamsundar says the waterfalls and holiday destinations have ample scope to attract not only domestic tourists but also from across the world if basic amenities are developed. Local ethnic tribes are cordial and helpful to tourists. They extend guidance and all support at reasonable cost, he points out.

The avid nature lover feels that eco-tourism should be promoted in the district. He stated that Jodeghat valley, Mitte and Gundala waterfalls, Shivvaram Crocodile Sanctuary, Kawal Tiger Reserve, Khandala, Kinwat, among others, are his favorite tourist spots in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Affordable, safe and hygienic holidays

Holidaying can sometimes be nightmarish or leave bitter experiences when service providers fail to stand by their promises or if unexpected events occur. But, tours hosted by YHAI are not only affordable, but are also safe and hygienic, says YHAI Bellampalli chapter chairman P Shyamsundar.

“The prime aim of YHAI is to provide affordable tours, besides ensuring safety of tourists and hygiene. For instance, participants of a trip are charged somewhere between Rs 1,000 and 1,500 per day. The package includes food and accommodation, local transportation. The price is comparatively cheaper than that collected by other tourism operators,” Shyamsundar reasons.

He says that all precautions are taken before the start of a trip for ensuring safety of the participants. A single woman can also participate in the tour without feeling insecure. Children and elderly persons can be a part of a tour. Safety of the members of a group is given utmost priority. That is why, people from all age groups show interest to join the tours organized by YHAI.

Protection of environment and keeping surroundings clean is a way of living for members of the YHAI. The participants are not allowed to use plastic glasses, plates and cups for consuming drinks, water, liquids and for taking food. They depend on utensils available in hostels and accommodation facilities affiliated to this organisation.

Huge potential for new activities

Many countries and States depend on tourism sector to generate revenues as also employment for locals. They introduce various fun, adventure and recreational activities to attract tourists, and Adilabad has the potential for such tourism activity that can be taken up by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

YHAI Bellampalli chapter chairman P Shyamsundar says, “Cycling can be introduced in the serene Jodeghat valley of Keramari mandal that has potential to attract tourists from Telangana as well as neighboring Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Local tribals can be involved in providing the services that would provide them livelihood.”

He said the district was endowed with many idyllic tourist spots where certain facilities can be introduced for attracting the tourists and nature lovers. Rope-ways maybe created at the popular waterfalls of this region. Night camping, trekking and hiking can be offered in wild life sanctuaries and hillocks, he stated.

Adilabad: Much sough destination

Touted as the Kashmir of Telangana State, erstwhile Adilabad district is a much sought-after tourism destination, and Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), Bellampalli chapter has been doing everything to promote it. The idyllic tourist spots including waterfalls, valleys and hill stations.

The YHAI’s Bellampalli chapter organises, on an average, 30 trips to various scenic spots of erstwhile Adilabad district every year. About 400 to 500 YHAI members take part in the trips. They are not only Hyderabad, but also from Vijayawada and other cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The organisation covers Jodeghat valley, Mitte and Gundala waterfalls, Shivvaram crocodile sanctuary, Kawal Tiger Reserve, Khandala ghats, and some hill stations etc. The participants indulge in different activities including night camping, trekking and hiking during the trip. They soak in the nature and spend leisurely in the woods.

Most participants of the trips are software engineers from Hyderabad, businessmen from Vijayawada, government teachers and students. They prefer this region over other holiday spots considering the affordability and its proximity to the State capital, says Shyamsundar.

What is YHAI?

YHAI is a chapter of International hosteling non-government organization, which is operated in 165 countries and has 1.50 crore members across the globe. It has 10 own hostels, 60 licensed hostels and share government-run hostels across the India.

It aims to enable and promote travel, tourism, adventure spirit, national integration and education and health by providing hostels of good standards to millions of youth of limited means during their travel at affordable rates on a sustainable basis and by organizing adventure

What is the cost of a tour?

YHAI charges anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per head a day. Usually, a tour takes at least four days. Some trips can be 10-day long.

What facilities you provide to tourists?

In principle, food and accommodation, local transportation

How many tourists are included in a tour/trip?

Somewhere 15-20 members are included in a group in trip for ensuring viability

How many tours you organise in erstwhile Adilabad district per annum?

30 groups per annum in Adilabad district

How many trips are held in Telangana in a year?

Four or five trips are held by involving nature lovers and senior citizens,

What is profile of tourists? Are they officials or private employees?

Most participants are software employees of Hyderabad, while a few are businessmen from Vijayawada, government teachers and students.

What activities are conducted in a trip?

Camping, trekking and hiking are main activities organized during a trip

Phone numbers for contacting if interested to take part in a trip

89199 69654, P Shyamsundar, chairman Bellampalli unit of YHAI,

88855 25256, Venkat Yadav, chairman of Hyderabad unit of YHAI

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .