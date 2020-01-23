UoH alumna gets award

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Dr Achala Bakshi, alumna of the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, has been awarded the “Springer SPBB – Young Investigator Award for excellence in plant biology – 2019” by the Springer Nature, India and Society for Plant Biochemistry and Biotechnology (SPBB) for outstanding contributions made in her PhD research.

The award was given during the National Conference on Integrative Plant Biochemistry and Biotechnology which was held at ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad. Dr Achala Bakshi has completed her PhD under the supervision of Prof PB Kirti in the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, UoH, and was awarded with University gold medal — Dr Rajendra Kumar Nigam and Srimati Meera Nigam Best PhD Thesis award in the year 2019. She is currently working as a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Biotechnology, Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad, financially supported by DBT.

