UoH alumnus Baig Ehsas bags Sahitya Akademi Award

Hyderabad: Prof. Mohammed Baig Ehsas, a noted Urdu short story writer who has been chosen for Sahitya Akademi Award this year has earlier been Head, Department of Urdu in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and retired in August 2013. Baig Ehsas receives the award for his short story ‘Dukhma’.

Prof. Baig Ehsas belongs to the first batch of Ph.D. in the Department of Urdu in UoH. In 1984, he submitted his doctoral thesis on Krishan Chander work and life and in the same year he joined Osmania University (OU) as lecturer. He chaired the Department of Urdu for two terms in OU and UoH.

India’s national academy of letters Sahitya Academy has announced names of 24 poets and authors who will be conferred the prestigious 2016 Sahitya Akademi awards in 24 different Indian Languages. The award has recognised premier works in 24 Indian languages that includes seven novels, five poetries, five short stories, five literary criticisms, and one play and one essay. The awards will be conferred during a ceremony to be held on February 12, 2018.