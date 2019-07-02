UoH Asst Prof invited to join IMSc Chennai associateship

By | Published: 4:35 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. Anjeneya Swami Kare, Assistant Professor, School of Computer and Information Sciences at University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been invited to join the associateship program at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc), Chennai.

As an associate, he will be able to visit the institute and do collaborative research with Prof. Saket Saurabh and the Parameterized Complexity group of IMSc. The tenure of the associateship is for three years, according to a press release.

Dr. Kare has been with the School Computer and Information Sciences since 2011 and received his PhD from IIT-Hyderabad in the year 2018. His research areas include Graph Algorithms and Parameterized Complexity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter