UoH becomes member of USR Alliance

By | Published: 1:43 am

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has signed as a member of University Social Responsibility (USR) Alliance along with Asia University, Taiwan, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Israel.

The objective of the alliance is to promote USR in Higher Education Institutions in Asia and to collaborate in organising international conference in Asia University, Taiwan in 2019-20. The alliance was signed during the visit of Prof Appa Rao Podile, UoH Vice-Chancellor, and Prof J Prabhakar Rao, Director, e-Learning Centre during President and Rector Forum on University Social Responsibility.

Other universities which signed the alliance include National University Corporation Kochi University, Japan, China Medical University, Taiwan Academician, Academia Sinica, Taiwan, Universitas Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta, Indonesia and NOVA University Lisbon, Portugal.

On the occasion, Prof Podile made a presentation on ‘UoH and USR: Taking baby steps”. He explained overall higher education scenario in the country, structures and the mechanisms in the university for its effective governance.

Prof Rao delivered a lecture on “Language Policies in Multilingual Context: India Experience” in Department of Foreign Languages and Literature. He spoke on significance of language policy to protect Multilingualism and Multiculturalism in India and challenges faced in its implementation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UoH and Asia University.

As per the agreement, Asia University will provide a teacher to teach Mandarin Language from July 1 this year in Centre for Study of Foreign Languages. Three students from UoH will visit Asia University under Taiwan Experience Education (TEEP) programme for three months. The UoH said faculty and student exchange programmes will be worked out soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.