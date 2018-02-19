UoH celebrates Sarojini Naidu’s birthday

By | Published: 12:25 am 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: Coinciding with the birthday of Sarojini Naidu, University of Hyderabad (UoH) in association with Red Brigade, Lucknow, celebrated National Women’s Day here.

A team of 15 girl members of the Red Brigade on the occasion embarked on a 17 day rally from Sarojini Naidu’s birthplace ‘Golden Threshold’ with the rally set to end at Luknow on March 2.

Covering 1,500 kms, the Brigade girls enroute will be presenting street plays based on the poet-freedom fighter along with screening of short films. Appa Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said Sarojini Naidu was known as a child prodigy and a great leader.

“The university is indebted to her and as a tribute a school is named after her”, he said. Usha Vishwakarma, Founder of Red Brigade demonstrated few techniques of self-defence in practical circumstances. “We as women keep asking for the security instead, we should be capable to save ourselves from difficult situations without any ones help.”