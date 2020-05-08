UoH conducts PhD viva through video conferencing

By | Published: 2:05 pm 3:00 pm

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) conducted viva- voce for PhD scholars through video conferencing so as to ensure the students’ results can be released on schedule.

The UoH on Friday said the viva-voce was held online for PhD scholars including Kaluram Palsaniya, School of Social Sciences, Department of History, under the supervision of Prof. Rekha Pandey of his thesis “Women Saints in the Medieval Bhakti Movement of Rajasthan and Gujarat”, Annapurna Sinha, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, Department of Communication, under the supervision of Prof. Kanchan K. Malik, of her thesis “Community Newspapers in India: Manifestations and Metamorphosis” and Pooja Chetry, School of Social Sciences, Gender Studies, under the supervision of Prof. Rekha Pandey, of her thesis “Trafficking of Women- in the Borderlands of the Eastern Himalayas”.

The varsity will be conducting at least 10 more PhD viva-voce in the coming days, it added.

