UoH Dept of Communication ranked among top 3 in India

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad, has been ranked third in the country in the India Rankings of the Best Colleges in 2019.

As in the past, the department was top ranked public university department in India. To add to that it was among top five institutions in the country with the ‘Lowest Tuition Fee’ and colleges that offer the ‘Best Value for Money’ for the course offered. In fact the department was the only public funded institution from South India in the top 10 rankings.

The Department was started in 1988 and has recently completed 30 years of consistently offering communication programmes in the country. It is home to the UNESCO Chair for Community Media since 2011 and also runs a campus community radio station Bol Hyderabad 90.4 FM besides, equipped with television studio along with a print/new media lab.