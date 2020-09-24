UOH entrance examinations commence on Thursday

Two Covid-19 infected students also gave the exam in the separate isolated exam hall arranged by the university taking all Covid-19 precautions laid down, said the UoH in a press release

Hyderabad: The entrance examinations for admissions to various courses for the academic year 2020-21 at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) commenced on Thursday amid all the Covid-19 precautions.

Two Covid-19 infected students also gave the exam in the separate isolated exam hall arranged by the university taking all Covid-19 precautions laid down, said the UoH in a press release.

Entrance examinations are being held in 37 centres across the country with three centres in Hyderabad till September 26.

The university said on the first day more than 66 per cent students wrote the examinations all over India. In Hyderabad close to 7,077 candidates are writing the examination at the College for Integrated Studies building of the university, it said.

More than 34 students with disability also wrote the entrance examination on the first day with the help of scribes at the various centres.

This year, the UoH received 62,853 applications for admissions to 2,456 seats in 132 postgraduate and research programmes at the University.

