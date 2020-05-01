UoH extends last date for submission of online application forms

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the entrance examinations till May 22.

The date has been extended considering the existing situation in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dates for the entrance examinations will be informed in the due course, the university said in a release.

This year, a total of 2,451 seats are being offered for admissions to 132 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D. programmes. Last year, the university had offered 119 courses with intake of 2,170.

