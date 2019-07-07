UoH faculty awarded

By | Published: 12:34 am 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: Prof Ravi Kumar Gutti, Faculty in the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad has been awarded the Keystone Symposia – Global Health Award funded by the University of Hong Kong and the Croucher Foundation.

Prof Ravi Kumar will be presenting his research work in October 2019 at a meeting on Cancer Stem Cells: Advances in Biology and Clinical Translation, in Lee Shau Kee Lecture Centre of the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong.

Prof Kumar has been doing research in stem cell biology and particularly on post-transcriptional regulators (non-coding RNAs) involved in platelet production. His advanced research is supported and funded by many government bodies such as DBT, DST, ICMR, CSIR and UGC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.