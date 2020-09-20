UoH faculty gets invitation from Asia University

Prof Prabhakara Rao’s areas of research interest include linguistics, translation studies, foreign language teaching, higher education in India and e-Learning

Hyderabad: Prof J Prabhakar Rao, Director, India Centre for Excellence in Information Ethics and Head, Centre for Study of Foreign Languages, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been invited by Asia University, Taiwan as an adjunct professor from August this year to July 31, 2021 in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literature.

He had visited Asia University in 2019 and 2020 and delivered lectures in linguistics and Translation Studies. Prof Prabhakara Rao’s areas of research interest include linguistics, translation studies, foreign language teaching, higher education in India and e-Learning.

In 2012, Prof Rao was awarded Honoris Causa by Krasnodar State University of Arts and Culture, Russia and Honorary Visitor Medal by Kazan State University, Russia, according to a press release.

