UoH faculty invited to join RSC journal ‘Materials Advances’

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. R. Chandrasekar, Professor at the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been invited to join the International Editorial Advisory Board of Materials Advances, a journal published by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), UK.

Materials Advances is closely linked to Journals of Materials Chemistry A, B & C, combining and sharing an editorial board, with all associate editors handling submissions to both journals.

Prof. Chandrasekar is also serving as a board member of other international materials science and materials chemistry journals, viz. Small, Adv. Opt. Mater. and J. Mater. Chem. C. published by RSC-UK and Wiley-VCH, Germany.

