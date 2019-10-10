UoH faculty involved in preparation of National Blindness survey

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Senior faculty from School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) Prof. BR Shamanna was part of the core team that was involved in the preparation of National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey India 2015-2019. The summary report of survey was released by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Ministers of State of the Union and State Health Ministers at the 13th Conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Prof. BR Shamanna was involved in the conceptualisation, methodology and training of the survey teams from the Apex institute, Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi which undertook this mammoth exercise across the country over the last 4 years.

Dr Shamanna completed his medical education from Karnataka Medical College, and his MD in Community Medicine from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He completed his M.Sc. from University College London and also holds a double Diplomate of the National Board in Maternal & Child Health as well as Social & Preventive Medicine.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .