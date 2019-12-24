UoH faculty selected as co-coordinator for HDCA

By | Published: 4:25 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. Kanchan K. Malik, Head, Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH), and Faculty Fellow, UNESCO Chair on Community Media, has been selected as co-coordinator of the Human Development and Capability Association (HDCA) Participatory Methods Thematic Group.

The HDCA is a global community of academics and practitioners that seeks to build an intellectual community around the ideas of human development and the capability approach and relate these ideas to the policy arena. The Participatory Methods Thematic Group endeavours to create a space where ideas and experiences can be exchanged when using participatory methods to apply the capability approach. This position is for a term of three years.

Prof. Kanchan K Malik’s work on ‘Voice Capability’ that seeks to develop a framework to gain insights into the lived experiences of women community radio producers by giving agency to the researched draws on the use of participatory methods to better understand people’s capabilities, a press release said.

