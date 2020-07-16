UoH faculty selected as Senior Members of OSA, USA

By | Published: 2:32 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. V.S. Ashoka and Dr.P.Prem Kiran, faculty at the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been selected as Senior Members of The Optical Society (OSA), USA.

Dr. Ashoka is an associate professor and his research areas include quantum optics & quantum information, optical tweezers/ rheology of complex fluids and laser cooling. Dr. Kiran is an associate professor and his research areas include ultrafast optics, laser induced atmospheric plasmas and shockwaves.

OSA Senior Members are well-established individuals with a designation that recognizes their experience and professional accomplishments or service within their field that sets them apart from their peers.

Senior Members have at least 10 years of significant professional experience and are active OSA Individual Members.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .