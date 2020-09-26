UoH faculty selected for SSB Prize

Dr Surajit Dhara has been selected for the award on the basis of contributions made through work done primarily in India during the last five years in the area of Physical Sciences.

Hyderabad: Dr Surajit Dhara, faculty in the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) Prize for Science and Technology 2020. The prize is given each year for outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Dr Dhara has been selected for the award on the basis of contributions made through work done primarily in India during the last five years in the area of Physical Sciences. The prize is bestowed on a person who, in the opinion of CSIR, has made conspicuously important and outstanding contributions to human knowledge and progress – fundamental and applied – in the particular field of endeavour, which is his/her specialisation.

The award is named after the founder Director of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) India, the late Dr (Sir) Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar.

The SSB prizes, each of the value of Rs 5 lakh, are awarded annually for notable and outstanding research, applied or fundamental, in the disciplines-Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Medical Sciences and Physical Sciences. In addition, the CSIR will grant an honorarium of Rs 15,000 per month.

