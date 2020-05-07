UoH fraternity contributes Rs.34.33 lakh to PM CARES Fund

By | Published: 2:47 pm

Hyderabad: Faculty, staff members and pensioners of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have volunteered to aid the government efforts in fighting Covid-19 by contributing to the PM CARES Fund. Around 1,050 persons including faculty, non-teaching staff together contributed Rs.30.74 lakh by way of one-day salary.

The UoH on Thursday said some faculty and staff have contributed more than one day’s salary while 204 pensioners of the university have contributed around Rs.3.59 lakhs.

Dr. P. Murugan, Assistant Professor, School of Management Studies had conducted an online workshop on “Understanding the theoretical contribution in Management Research ” during the lockdown period. About 101 persons had enrolled and a total fee generated to the tune of Rs. 50,500 also has been donated to PM CARES Fund.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile acknowledged and complimented the yeomen gesture of the faculty, staff, and pensioners by involving themselves in this noble duty. He informed that in addition to contributing in cash and kind, the varsity and its alumni are also involved in research and innovation to address solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic.

