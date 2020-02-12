UoH holds workshop on “Grant Writing”

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: A workshop on ‘Grant Writing’ was conducted by ASPIRE-BioNEST at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in support from the BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council), Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

Resource persons from BIRAC presented and demonstrated with few case studies on how to write Grant applications for the funding available from BIRAC in life sciences.

The event was attended by about 125 participants from industry, academia, research institutes and individuals, all working in the field of Life Sciences and Engineering for Life Science backgrounds across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States.

The event consisted of two topics on Funding Opportunities in Life Sciences, covered by Dr. Sanjay Saxena, Head of Investment, BIRAC, and Grant Writing in two parts by Dr. Sirshendu Mukherjee, Mission Director, BIRAC.

Student Secures All India 5th Rank in CSIR-NET

Meanwhile, Biswanath Samanta, 2nd year M.Sc. Mathematics student at the School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has secured All India 5th Rank in the recently held CSIR – NET exam (December 2019).

Biswanath is a recipient of the prestigious National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM) M.Sc. Fellowship and did his summer internship under Prof. Neena Gupta at Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata in 2019.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter