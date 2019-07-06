UoH invents chemical compound to curb malaria

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: The malaria group at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) lead by Prof Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharyya identified the chemical inhibitor of DNA re-combinase enzyme from Plasmodium that blocks repair of parasite genome and thereby curbs malaria.

The chemical compound selectively blocks the repair of Plasmodium genome compared to genomes of mouse or human, according to a press release. The finding could be a new hope for malaria treatment and is currently awaiting animal testing, it said.

The research work was carried at the School of Life Sciences by Prof Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharyya, Pratap Vydyam, Dibyendu Dutta and Niranjan Suthram from the Department of Biochemistry in collaboration with Dr Sunanda Bhattacharyya from the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics. The work was published in a recent issue of the Journal of Biological Chemistry (JBC).

