UoH invites applications for courses in distance mode

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, has invited applications for various Post Graduate Diploma programmes through distance mode. All the courses are approved by the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee.

These courses include one-year duration programmes offered in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Chemical Analysis, Human Rights, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with NIRD, ICAR-NAARM, BSNL-NATFM and Apollo MedSkills.

The students who are already pursuing their full time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well prepared study material soft copy/hard copy apart from online facility for accessing video lectures and study material.

The previous alumni includes IPS officers, Central and State Government employees, Corporate sector executives, MNC executives, working women, house wives and other fresh graduates, according to a press release.

Further details and prospectus can be downloaded from the website www.uohyd.ac.in and the registration fee is Rs 300. Interested students can also contact over Ph.040-24600264/040-24600265 mobile No.:8897436905 or email: [email protected], for more details. The last date for submission of application is January 31, 2020.

