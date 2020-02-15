UoH invites applications for distance-mode courses

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, is inviting applications for the various Post Graduate Diploma programmes offered through distance mode.

The courses which are approved by the UGC/AICTE/ DEC joint committee, include one year programmes offered in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Criminal Justice & Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, and Communicative English.

Students who are already pursuing their full time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously and the admitted students will be given well prepared study material soft copy/ hard copy.

Further details and prospectus can be downloaded from the website www.uohyd.ac.in and the registration fee is Rs 300, the university said in a press release. Online submission and online payment is available on the website and the last date for submission of application is March 15

Details on the course can be had over Phone: 040-24600264/040-24600265, Mobile: 8897436905.

