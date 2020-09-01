UoH invites applications for online Startup Launcher Programme

The UoH on Tuesday said eminent entrepreneurs/investors/industrialists will mentor the aspiring entrepreneurs through experiential learning.

Published: 1:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ – a Startup Accelerator) in association with Technology Incubators in University of Hyderabad (UoH) has invited applications for its online Startup Launcher Program (SLP).

The programme, which runs over three-months, is designed as a combination of online weekend mentorship sessions and startup consultancy/incubation/support services to help the budding entrepreneurs to launch and scale.

The SLP covers – Idea Assessment & Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Modelling, Product development- MVP, Technology Integration, Regulatory Compliances, Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding, Business Plan & Pitch Deck, Communication & Networking.

The UoH on Tuesday said eminent entrepreneurs/investors/industrialists will mentor the aspiring entrepreneurs through experiential learning.

With no age limit, any graduate aspiring to start or scale – students/researchers/innovator, SMEs, professionals, techies, family businesses, consultants, etc, can apply for the programme which will assist them to transform their ideas/research/innovation/expertise into a viable business. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented, the university said.

The last date for applying is September 20 and the programme will be held from October 3 to December 19.

Interested candidates can apply online on www.tez.co.in by clicking on the Startup Launcher Program and for more information, send an email to [email protected] or call on 7660857600.

