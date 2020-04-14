UoH join hands to feed stray dogs, wildlife

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: Amid the lockdown, a group of students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have taken up an initiative of feeding the stray dogs and wild animals on the campus.

The UoH has a habitat for over 200 species of birds, various mammals, and reptiles. The food wastage from the hostel messes and garbage used to be the source of food for many stray dogs, wild boars and other wildlife.

With the university remain closed due to lockdown, students on the campus left home and messes have been shut down. Some stray dogs in search of food were entering deep into the forest to hunt hares, wild boars, and spotted deer.

To avoid conflict of stray dogs and wildlife, Rohit Kumar Bondugula, research scholar at School of Computer and Information Sciences at UoH along with Animal Warriors Conservation Society founder Pradeep Nair and other volunteers decided to feed the stray dogs at different places on the campus.

The team is arranging cooked food for stray dogs, water bowls for the birds, vegetables and grass for wildlife on the campus.

The initiative has been taken up with the help of Horticulture Department, UoH security and forest guards and concrete water tubs are being filled with water to serve as a water source for spotted deer, wild boars and other wildlife on the campus.

