UoH lends helping hand

Hyderabad: In a gesture aimed at extending an helping hand to the differently abled students, the Empowered Committee for Differently Abled Persons (ECDAP) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) presented a motorised battery vehicle and tri-scooter to two orthopedically differently-abled students of the university.

The vehicles were handed over to the students by the ECDAP in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Agarwal, Registrar P Sardar Singh, Dean Students’ Welfare RS Sarraju, Chief Security Officer Lt Colonel Barani Dharan, Deputy Registrar A Praveen Kumar Prasad, Chairman, ECDAP, Prof S Rajagopal and Member – ECDAP Prof Sai Prasad.

