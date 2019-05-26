UoH plans on giving back to society

By | Published: 12:38 am 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has signed as a member of University Social Responsibility (USR) alliance along with Asia University, Taiwan; Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Israel, National University Corporation Kochi University, Japan and China Medical University among others.

The objective of the alliance is to promote USR in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Asia and to collaborate in organising International Conference in Asia University, Taiwan in 2019-20.

The alliance was signed during the visit of Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH and Prof J Prabhakar Rao, Director, e-Learning Centre on the invitation of Asia University (AU), Taiwan at an event “President and Rector Forum on University Social Responsibility” held recently.

Prof Podile made a presentation on “UoH and USR: Taking baby steps” during the event. He explained overall higher education scenario in the country, structures and the mechanisms in the university for its effective governance.

He also mentioned how university was implementing its social responsibility by offering internships, taking up research relevant to society, collaboration for identifying and implementing socially significant teaching and research etc.

Prof Rao delivered a lecture on “Language Policies in Multilingual Context: India Experience” in Department of Foreign Languages and Literature. He spoke on significance of language policy to protect Multilingualism and Multiculturalism in India and challenges faced in its implementation.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UoH and Asia University. As per the MoU, Asia University will provide a teacher to teach Mandarin Language from July 1 in Centre for Study of Foreign Languages. Three students from UoH will visit Asia University under Taiwan Experience Education (TEEP) programme for three months. Faculty and student exchange programmes will be worked out soon, the university said.

