UoH, Princeton University tie-up

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Princeton University, US, have entered into an MoU for academic tie-ups. Both the varsities will explore multi-disciplinary collaboration in physics, chemistry, life sciences, and computer and information sciences.

The two-year MoU was signed by UoH in-charge Registrar Devesh Nigam and Princeton University Corporate Engagement and Foundation Relations Director Dr Coleen Burrus in the presence of UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile and First Lady of New Jersey Tammy Snyder Murphy at UoH on Wednesday.

A bi-national university research cooperation besides technology and knowledge transfer would be undertaken as part of the MoU. Research partnerships would be also explored between Princeton and UoH and other universities, colleges, and agencies in India. Academic exchange programmes would also be looked at. The UoH V-C hoped that collaboration would benefit both the institutions.

“As a global research university, Princeton seeks to achieve the highest levels of distinction in the discovery and transmission of knowledge and understanding. The university is committed to generating, diffusing and preserving knowledge, and working with others to bring this knowledge to bear on the great challenges of the world,” Dr Burrus said.

