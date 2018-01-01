UoH prof adjudged best in marketing

By | Published: 12:10 am 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: Associate Professor in the School of Management Studies, University Of Hyderabad (UoH), Chetan Srivastava has been awarded “Best professor in Marketing” by Institute of Computers and Business Management –School of Business Excellence (ICBM-SBE) & Academy of Management Professionals.

Chetan Srivastava who has been associated with UoH for over a decade thanks the School of Management Studies, his colleagues and students who have been a constant support throughout and have helped him to perform for this recognition. He has done his MBA and Ph.D. in Management from Osmania University. His areas of interest include International Marketing, Advertising, Sales Management and IT in Management.