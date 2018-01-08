UoH prof on NCMR advisory panel

By | Published: 12:17 am 7:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has nominated Prof. Ch. Venkata Ramana, Head, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) as Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee for the National Centre for Microbial Resource (NCMR).

Dr. Venkata Ramana, has found a place in top 100 researchers of India across all disciplines in an initiative to know who are India’s most prolific research publishers by careers 360, a magazine published by the Outlook Group in the issue dated March 2015. Dr. Ramana has been also mentioned as one of India’s Best Researchers in the field of Immunology and Microbiology. He works on bacterial diversity and metabolomics and indexing the bacterial wealth of India besides assessing the assets and liabilities of bacteria and their metabolites.