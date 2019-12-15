UoH professor awarded IDRC grant

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Prof Usha Raman, professor at the Department of Communication, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Prof Payal Arora, Erasmus University, have been awarded a grant from the Canadian funding agency, International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

This grant represents part of a larger consortium on Women and the Future of Work in the Global South, with partners from across the Asian region. Both the professors are working on a project titled ‘Organising Digitally: Opportunities for Collectivisation Among Female Workers in South Asia’.

The project explores how women manufacturing workers can use digital platforms to share grievances and communicate directly to the top of the supply chain, allowing their voices to contribute to the governance of the future of the work, a press release said.

The overall objective of the project is to support initiatives that use digital platforms and social media to build the collective agency of women workers at the bottom of supply chains and include them into larger conversations on working conditions and supply chain transparency. Working with garment workers in India and Bangladesh, researchers will document how harnessing digital platforms for collectivisation will enhance the voice and representation of women workers in a digital era, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.