UOH ranked 2nd among India’s top 36

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked 2nd among India’s Top 36 Best General Government Universities by the India Today and published in the magazine issue dated July 1. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is at first place.

The UoH has been ranked among the top based on the survey conducted by the Marketing and Development Research Associates which examined the country’s universities in four streams, general (arts, science and commerce), technical, medical and legal, according to a press release. Universities that offer postgraduate courses in these streams were considered.

Responding to the rankings UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile said the university has been recognized for its meritorious work and research contributions and moved up from being 5th in 2017, 3rd in 2018 to 2nd rank this year. “The university will continue to focus on providing quality education and research along with state-of-the-art infrastructure which will propel us into among the league of the best universities in the world,” he said.

