UoH ranked among top Global Universities under 50 years by Nature Index

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked 63rd among top 100 young universities (less than 50 years-old) by the Nature Index 2019. The UoH is the only Indian university to be ranked in the top 100 and 7th among the Indian institutions.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile said the ranking by Nature Index is recognition of the university’s research strength especially in basic science. “We have made contributions in basic science and also carry out society oriented research for the benefit of the common man. We will work harder to not just to retain the rank but to improve the quality of our research contributions,” he said.

The Nature Index (http://www.natureindex.com/) functions as an indicator of high quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences.

It is a database of author affiliation information collated from research articles published in an independently selected group of over 65 high-quality science journals. The Nature Index provides a perspective on high-quality research on the basis of published articles and is intended to be one of a number of metrics to assess research excellence and institutional performance.

In the recently released QS India University Rankings 2020, the UoH was ranked 8th among top 10 in the country. It was for second consecutive year the central university was ranked under top 10. The IIT-Bombay was at the first place, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT-Delhi which were ranked second and third respectively. Staff with PhD was the best scored indicator of the UoH in the rankings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter