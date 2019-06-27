UoH ranked first among universities in research by Nature Index

By | Published: 3:40 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked first among the universities and10th among top research institutions in the Nature Index Survey 2019.

The Nature Index functions as an indicator of high quality research in the natural and physical sciences. The competition is from established scientific research institutes and the IITs.

All research output from UoH published between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018 were tracked by the Nature Index and UoH was positioned at number 10 in the list. In the Chemistry subject, UoH is at the eighth position in the country.

Among all the institutions, the Indian Institutes of Technology were ranked first followed by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research

“I congratulate faculty colleagues whose outstanding research in science schools has earned this distinction by the UoH to be the only university in top 10 ranks. This is by no means a simple achievement in the current scenario where we compete in the quality and quantity of research output,” UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile, said.

The Nature Index is a database of author affiliation information collated from research articles published in an independently selected group of over 65 high-quality science journals. The database is compiled by Nature Publishing Group (NPG). The index provides a close to real-time proxy for high-quality research output at the institutional, national and regional level.

