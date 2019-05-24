UoH ranked fourth in the WEEK-HANSA Research Rankings Survey

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked fourth in the WEEK-HANSA Research Rankings Survey for Best Universities – 2019. The UoH maintained its position that it got in 2018 and it is among the top 80 multi-disciplinary universities of the country that included State, central, private and deemed universities.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and University of Delhi were ranked one, two and three respectively.

The UoH was ranked first among the top multi-disciplinary universities in the South.

“We are pleased to be ranked among the top four universities in the country and this has been possible only due to the efforts of our faculty, students, alumni and non-teaching employees”, said Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH. The university initiated a few additional quality measures that would help improve position at national and international level, he added.

The survey was conducted by collecting factual information from more than 570 leading universities in India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.