UOH ranked second in Outlook’s annual ranking of universities

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked second in the Outlook’s annual ranking of India’s top 25 Central Universities in 2020.

Responding to the rankings, UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof Appa Rao Podile said “It’s a happy occasion to see UoH being recognised in the top among the best 25 Central Universities in the country. We have to put in more organized efforts to reach the top not only in India but also globally. I am sure as an Institution of Eminence, UoH will reach that position soon”.

The universities were assessed on the parameters including academic and research excellence, industry interface and placement, infrastructure and facilities, governance and admissions, and diversity and outreach.

