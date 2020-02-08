UoH Registrar attends training in Israel

By | Published: 4:32 pm

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) Registrar P.Sardar Singh has attended the 43rd Training on Management of Higher Education Institutes (MHEI) at the Galilee International Management Institute, Israel. He was the only person selected from India for this training programme.

According to a press release, the programme was designed for higher education professionals in management positions and senior participants got to learn more about advanced leadership techniques, latest trends and technological developments. The combination of lectures and study tours allowed for examining the organisational, political, financial, social and ethical factors that contribute to a university’s long-term success.

The topics covered included Higher Education in the 21st Century: International Perspectives, Historical Aspects of the Middle East Conflict, Strategic Resource Development Plan, An Academic Institution as an Engine for Industrial Innovation: Ort Braude Academic College and Transforming Basic Research into Innovative Start-Ups: An Introduction to University Technology Transfers, among others.

Participants also witnessed Israeli success stories during their visits to leading higher education institutes and study tours were undertaken to The Menomadin Foundation, Herzliya, Ruppin Academic Centre, Emek Hefer, Weizmann Institute of Science, Weizmann House, The Clore ‘Garden of Science’, Weizmann Institute of Science, Hebrew University Campus etc., the press release added.

