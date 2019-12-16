UoH saves Rs 14 lakh per month in power bills

By | Published: 12:34 am 4:39 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, and to bring a carbon neutral campus in 10 years, the University of Hyderabad has initiated several measures. These included the harnessing of solar power with a 100 KW roof-top Solar Power Plant that was put up at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Library, one of the largest libraries in the country. Till date the University has installed 1.140 MW of solar power on rooftops of buildings on the campus generating 21,11,358 KW/year electricity reducing the power bill by Rs 14 lakhs per month. At present about 15 percent of the power requirements are being met. The University proposes to increase the capacity in two phases, 2MW each, to reach a total of 5 MW of solar power generation on the campus, according to a press release.

The other initiatives include replacing street lights with LED bulbs; installation of seven Fibreglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) based Sewage treatment plantsusing Jhokasou Technology for treating 650 KLD of water which is recycled for use in horticultural spaces; efforts to protect water resources by developing a network of check dams to store water, harvest rainwater from the rooftops and directing flows of water to recharge ground water and so on.

The University has also resolved to put up display boards at prominent places that show its commitment to the 17 SDGs suggested by UN, apart from constituting a core-committee to discuss and prepare road map/plans for short, medium, long term action plan to achieve measurable milestones.

