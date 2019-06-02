UoH Scholar to attend Summer School at Harvard

By | Published: 12:30 am 5:12 pm

Hyderabad: Nandi Chinni Kumar, PhD research scholar in the Comparative Literature, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for 9th Institute for World Literature (IWL) programme. He will be attending the programme which will be held at Harvard University, US from July 1 to 25. In the four week programme, Chinni Kumar who has been awarded a full tuition fee waiver scholarship will take part in “Localizing Time in World Literature and World Cinema” and “Close Reading and World Literature” seminars. He will also present a paper in “Production, Circulation, and World Literature” Colloquium.

The PhD research scholar is also an independent filmmaker and his short film flycatcher was officially selected in competition and screened at Mumbai International Film Festival 2014 and other festivals. He has written and directed his debut feature English film “The Seventh Bowl” which entered into various film festivals.