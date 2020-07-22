UoH scholar attends IPSA-NUS Summer School

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: Ramya Chitrapu, a doctoral research scholar in the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has attended the 9th International Political Science Association (IPSA)-National University of Singapore (NUS) Online Summer School for Social Science Research Methods from July 6 to 17. She was awarded a grant by the NUS for attending the course in the area of Public Policy Analysis.

Popularly known as the IPSA-NUS Methods School, the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, NUS organises this prestigious Methods School annually in cooperation with IPSA.

It attracts students, doctoral scholars, faculty and professionals from across the world. In the wake of the pandemic, the Methods School has been converted to online mode this year.

Chitrapu is presently pursuing her research in governance and public service delivery under the supervision of Prof E Venkatesu, Department of Political Science, UoH.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .