UoH scholar bags ‘Best poster’ award

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: N Linga Murthy, PhD scholar at Advanced Centre for Research in Higher Energy Material (ACRHEM), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) received the Best Poster Award for the poster titled ‘Identification of Metals and Metal Alloys from the Femtosecond Laser Induced Plasma Emissions using Machine Learning’ in DAE-BRNS National Laser Symposium (NLS-28) 2020 held at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai. He is currently working under the guidance of Prof Soma Venugopal Rao at ACRHEM.

Invited

Prof Rajadurai Chandrasekar, School of Chemistry, UoH, has been invited to join the Advanced Optical Materials Hall of Fame, which was created ‘to recognise those researchers who have been and are responsible for the greatest advances and thought leadership in the field’. After the discovery of ‘Passive Organic Micro-Waveguides’ in 2012 by his laboratory, his group has been working on the exploration of miniaturized organic solids for various nanophotonic applications. As a member of the Hall of Fame, he will be writing an invited review on “Organic Optical Micro-Resonators” for publication in Advanced Optical Materials journal. Prof.Chandrasekar is an Editorial Advisory Board member of this journal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .