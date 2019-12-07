UoH scholar bags CSIR-SPM Fellowship

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad: Research scholar at Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS), University of Hyderabad (UoH), S V Balaji Manasa Rao has received the prestigious Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Fellowship – 2019 in Earth Sciences by CSIR-HRDG, New Delhi.

The objective of this fellowship is to nurture the budding scientific talent and to nourish the pursuit of scientific research to young researchers of India.

SV Balaji Manasa Rao secured all India 15th rank in CSIR-UGC JRF NET, Earth Sciences, held in June, 2018 and has been called for the interview based on the eligibility criteria fulfilled for appearing to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Fellowship held at CSIR-HRDG, New Delhi on October 14.

Manasa Rao is presently a research fellow pursuing PhD and is working under the supervision of Prof M Jayananda on the theme of early earth dynamics and origin of habitable continents through multi-disciplinary research involving field studies as well as elemental and isotope tracers.

The selection process of the fellowship is based on eligibility detailed by CSIR-HRDG. Five SPM fellowships are awarded in each batch of CSIR-UGC JRF NET examination on earth sciences. The fellowship was established to commemorate birth centenary year of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the first vice-president of CSIR.

