UoH scholar bags UNICEF research grant

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A Ph D research scholar from Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Jharna Brahma, has been awarded a grant of $4,000 from UNICEF to support her research that will advance understanding of how Communication for Development (C4D) contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Jharna Brahma is pursuing Ph D at the University of Hyderabad under Professor Vinod Pavarala. The proposed ethnographic study of the Ph D student, which is funded by UNICEF and managed by International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR), is an examination of forum theatre as a communication process for social change in rural West Bengal in India.

More specifically, it explores how this form of theatre can contribute to addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the community level, the press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .