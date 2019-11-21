UoH scholar receives SPIE Award at ICOL-2019

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Janapati Yellaiah, a PhD scholar working under the supervision of Dr P Prem Kiran, associate professor, School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, has been awarded the SPIE Student Paper Award at the International Conference on Optics & Electro-optics (ICOL-2019) held at Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) in Dehradun recently.

Yellaiah presented a poster entitled “Effect of Laser Energy on underwater acoustic shockwave emissions from optical breakdown” at ICOL-2019. This work highlights the importance of underwater object detection and identification through laser-based technology.

Yellaiah is a junior research fellow at the Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials (ACRHEM) of School of Physics, University of Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter