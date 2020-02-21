UoH scholar selected for ‘Best Paper’

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Hyderabad: Raju Guntukula, PhD Scholar at the School of Economics, University of Hyderabad, has been awarded the Best Paper Award along with a cash prize, for his paper titled “Do the Climatic Factors Affect the Rice Yields in Telangana? Evidences from Just and Pope Production Function” at the Fourth Annual Conference of Telangana Economic Association (TEA) held at Kakatiya University, Warangal.

This award has been instituted with the funding by Prof Muthyam Reddy, Professor of Economics (Retd), Osmania University, in the name of his father-in-law late T Baswa Reddy and this year’s award is the first one. The selection processes included short-listing by paper quality reviews and then evaluation of the final presentations.

For his PhD thesis, Raju Guntukula is currently working under the supervision of Prof Phanindra Goyari, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad, on the topic of ‘Economics of Climate Change with respect to Impact, Vulnerability and Adaptation’.

