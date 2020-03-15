UoH scholar selected for Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Ramalakshmi Gayathri Vinjamuri, a final year student of Integrated Master of Science programme in Systems Biology at the University of Hyderabad has been selected for the MD (equivalent to MBBS in India)-PhD programme at the Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School, Singapore.

Only 60 students from across the world are selected into this competitive programme at Duke- NUS Graduate Medical School which was established as collaboration between two top world-ranking institutions of higher education: Duke University, USA and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The selection criteria includes medical shadowing, research experience and evidence of passion for healthcare, in addition to academic performance and score achieved in a competitive exam called MCAT.

Gayathri is presently doing her Master’s project in IIIT Hyderabad, in the Center for Computational Natural Science and Bioinformatics, under the guidance of Prof. Dr PK Vinod.

During her IMSc degree at UoH in the past 5 years, she gained research experience by being part of research labs in the School of Life Sciences at UoH, JNU and NII, New Delhi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter