UoH scholar selected for Media Education Lab

Media Education Lab advances media literacy education through research and community service by emphasising interdisciplinary scholarship and practice that stands at the intersections of communication, media studies and education,

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Devina Sarwatay, senior research fellow (UGC-NET) and PhD scholar under the guidance of Prof Usha Raman at the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected to be part of the Media Education Lab, Harrington School of Communication and Media, University of Rhode Island, USA as a graduate student member.

The Media Education Lab advances media literacy education through research and community service by emphasising interdisciplinary scholarship and practice that stands at the intersections of communication, media studies and education, a press release from UoH said.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .