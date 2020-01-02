UoH scholars honoured at IIT-Chennai

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: DPSL Kameswari and Dr S Sai Shiva, research scholars of Advanced Centre for Research in High Energy Material (ACRHEM), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, were awarded ‘outstanding paper’ for poster presentation of their paper titled ‘A Comparative Study of Laser Induced-Ablative and Blow-off Pressures for Varied Foil Thickness’ at 12th International High Energy Materials Conference & Exhibit (HEMCE 2019) conducted at IIT-Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Kameswari and Dr Shiva are working under the guidance of Dr P Prem Kiran, School of Physics, UoH, a press release said.

