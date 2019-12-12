UoH sets new goals for sustainability

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: As part of contributing towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and achieving carbon neutral status in the next decade, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has launched several developmental activities within the campus.

The measures to make the campus sustainable revolve around energy conservation and harnessing of renewable energy, water development and management, desilting of lakes, conservation of green forest and environment and solid waste management, according to a press release.

As part of the activities, the university installed 1.140 MW (Mega Watt) of solar power on rooftops of buildings on the campus that generated 21,11,358 KW per year and these measures led to reduction of power bills to the extent of Rs.14 lakh per month and also met 15 per cent of power requirement in the campus.

In the near future, the university will increase its solar power capacity in two phases of 2MW each, to reach a total of 5 MW of solar power generation within the campus. The street lights have also been replaced with LED bulbs that consume less electricity and need less maintenance and last longer.

The university said seven Sewage Treatment Plants based on Fibre-glass Reinforced Plastics using Jhokasou Technology for treating 650 KLD (kilo litres per day) of water, which is recycled for use in horticultural spaces, were installed.

