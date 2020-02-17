UoH signs MoU with MHRD for IoE status

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), New Delhi have signed the Institution of Eminence (IoE) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

Registrar, UoH P Sardar Singh and Senior Economic Advisor, Government of India, MHRD LVSSS Subba Rao signed and exchanged the MoU.

As an IoE, the University will receive additional grants, with financial and administrative autonomy to execute its plans, spread across 15 years. The IoE status demands that within the next decade, the University must move into the top 500 institutions of the world.

The financial assistance would be to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore or 50 per cent to 75 per cent of the requirement projected in the perspective and detailed plans of the institution, whichever is less, in a span of five years starting from the financial year of declaration of Institute as Institution of Eminence.

The UoH has drawn up detailed plans for the execution of the IoE including putting in place national and international collaborations for research, the development of new programmes and courses within programmes, interdisciplinary studies, increasing enrolment of students, hiring industry experts, improvement in faculty-student ratio, global faculty recruitment, among others.

The UGC had issued the UGC (Declaration of Government Educational Institutions as Institutions of Eminence) Guidelines, 2017 for upgradation of existing public institutions as ‘Institution of Eminence’.

The UoH had submitted its application on December 12, 2017 for conferment of IoE Deemed to be University status. After the approval from the Empowered Expert Committee, the UoH was declared as an Institution of Eminence on September 4, 2019 .

