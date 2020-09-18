UoH signs tripartite pact to promote invention

In a press release on Friday, the UoH said Manjeera’s technology is based on its patented computing methodology and processor architecture.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), its section 8 company ASPIRE and Manjeera Digital Systems (MDS) have signed a tripartite agreement that will enable them to partner in the development of deep technology products in the electronics hardware sector.

The MDS is a fabless semiconductor company that has developed a patent-pending high-performance computing processor called Universal Multifunction Accelerator (UMA). In a press release on Friday, the UoH said Manjeera’s technology is based on its patented computing methodology and processor architecture. Manjeera, started by Dr Venu Kandadai, a former student and faculty of the university, is incubated by IIIT-H and UoH under its TIDE incubator.

According to the UoH, Manjeera is developing Indian satellite-based navigation system (NavIC) receiver modules using UMA processor besides developing processors for several other applications of the country.

